Shows of the Week: The Armed Turn Up the Noise to Ultrapop

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17

In this curious crossover moment for hardcore, one of the most intriguing and unpredictable bands is The Armed, the shifting collective of punk-rock veterans and experimental musicians whose “ultrapop” vision is at its fiercest on this year’s The Future Is Here and Everything Must Be Destroyed. Opening is the awesome Michigan noise-punk band Prostitute, whose lustful ode to Detroit-area ambulance chaser Joumana Kayrouz sums up their potent mix of universal urges and regional specificities. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi St. 8 pm. $32.21. 21+.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

Composers have long “prepared” their pianos with metal trinkets to produce jarring and percussive sounds, but in Kelly Moran’s hands, the prepared piano sounds more like some music box left forgotten and gathering dust in a secondhand store in a seaside town. No one since early Beach House has more aptly embodied this specific empty and sand-dusted vibe, and her new single “Echo in the Field” is one of her most opulent productions, evocative of wandering through the gears of a vast clockwork mechanism. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 5 pm. $25.26. All ages.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

Team Dresch is one of the greatest Northwest rock groups of all time—ask literally any of their fans, who tend to skew hyperbolic thanks not only to the sheer power of the canonical lesbian punk band’s songs, but their propensity to spark feelings of recognition and kinship in young queer kids who might feel truly heard and understood for the first time in their lives. They headline Menopunkapalooza, a festival funding the making of a new documentary, Menopunks, that looks at menopause from a punk perspective. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave. 7 pm. $15. 21+.