Shows of the Week: Boris Is Zoomers’ Underground Doom Metal Gods

Thursday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 18

No matter how much or how little truth there is in the 2004 documentary Dig! about the Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, their purported rivalry and the egos of their respective frontmen that stand astride the movie, they’re just two great Portland rock bands at the end of the day. We’re lucky to have both still active, and they’ll both be playing hometown shows within the next week, the Warhols with a boost from the Oregon Symphony. Dandy Warhols with the Oregon Symphony: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 7:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 13. $38–$108. All ages. Brian Jonestown Massacre: Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm Tuesday, Nov. 18. $43.76. All ages.

Sunday, nov. 16

Underground doom metal gods Boris are still being discovered by new generations; their Black Sabbath-meets-Steve Reich early milestone Flood has become a zoomer classic despite the fact many of its most ardent fans had not even been born before its 2000 release. Yet the Japanese trio’s breakthrough to an international consciousness was 2005’s Pink, which served scorching stoner metal with just enough of a side of sugar to go down easily among normally metal-averse indie-rock crowds; they’ll perform the album in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $34.26. All ages.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Xaviersobased’s music sounds kind of like Chief Keef as heard through a swimming pool full of bubblegum, or the soundtrack to a skate video so garishly edited it fries your eyes. Distilling rap to an ambient blur, the NYC artist’s music is so alien it makes it feel like centuries ago that the likes of A$AP Mob were criticized by East Coast purists for being too vibe-centric. It’s intense stuff, and it probably sounds like digital noise to most of the world, but if you look at it the right way—or if you’ve just had your brain sufficiently fried by the internet—it sounds kind of beautiful. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $37.57. All ages.