Shows of the Week: The Macks Are Still on a Mission

Friday–Sunday, Nov. 21–23

The Last Waltz, chronicling The Band’s farewell show on Thanksgiving Day 1976, is often hailed as one of the best concert films of all time—but less because of the energy of the thoroughly burned-out members of The Band than of the enduring strength of the songs and the absolutely bonkers roster of featured guests (Bob Dylan, Neil Young, a high-kicking Van Morrison). The Next Waltz has brought Portland musicians together to pay tribute to that fabled evening since 2011; most of them, one imagines, are a lot happier to be onstage than The Band was at the original show. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 8 pm Friday and Saturday, 4 pm Sunday. $45. All ages.

Friday, Nov. 21

Three years after making WW’s Best New Bands list, The Macks are still on a mission to keep Portland’s history as a hub of loud, noisy rock ’n’ roll alive. There’s a direct link between their new album, Bonanza, in which singer Sam Fulwiler harangues through the dirtiest filter this side of Thee Oh Sees, and the Pacific Northwest frat-rock tradition that spawned “Louie Louie,” a tune so incomprehensible it actually humiliated the FBI. Seattle dance punks Zookraught open. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., Portland. 8:30 pm. $26.05. All ages.

Sunday, Nov. 23

When Chicago sound-art veteran Olivia Block wanted to play a Portland gig, she enlisted local noise mavens Pete Swanson (of the great Yellow Swans) and Seth Nehil to back her up. But those two supreme talents had too many good ideas to be relegated to the role of mere backing musicians, so the three have restructured their upcoming show at Holocene as a round robin that should be full of surprises even to those well versed in the Portland experimental universe. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $18.91. 21+.