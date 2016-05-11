With finishing touches still being put on the building, Simple's new office is something out of a tech startup dream. It sports a sweeping open plan layout with extensive public work and meeting areas. Floors and conference rooms are given whimsical names such as "Space Ice Cream," and are kept open through extensive use of paned-glass. Simple employees— including senior executives— are encouraged to work together in shared spaces and communicate openly between departments. The top floor sports multiple quiet rooms, a games room and a large rooftop patio with quite the view of downtown Portland.