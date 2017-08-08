Today will be the 53rd consecutive day of no rain in Portland.
There's no rain in the forecast for the next week, which would bring this week to the third-longest streak of dry days since Portland weather began being tracked in 1940.
The longest dry streak in Portland occurred in 1967, when Portland had 71 days without measurable rain.
National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Bowen says we likely won't break that record, as there's a 20 percent chance Portland will see some rain early next week.
"We have rain chances in the forecast starting about Sunday, so if we did get rain on Sunday, that would only bring us to 57 days. My guess at this point is we probably won't set the record, but it's not out of the question still," she says.
The good news is that, along with a chance of rain, temperatures should be cooling drastically into next week.
"It looks like we've got temperatures around 90 for the next couple of days. Friday to Saturday should be in the mid-to-upper 80s, Sunday in the low 80s and Monday and Tuesday right around 80," she says. "By early next week we'll see about a 10 degree drop in high temperatures."
This year marks extremes on all weather fronts for Portland.
This winter, Portland experienced the most snow it's had in 37 years and hit its lowest temperatures in 24 years. Last week, Portland reached 105, the hottest its been since 2009. Due to wildfires in Oregon and Canada, the air in Portland was the most polluted its been since 2015, and Portlanders used the most A/C in an hour since summer of 2009. It's also the fifth wettest year on record, and there's 56 more days to amass even more rain, breaking another record as well.
"It's definitely been a busy year for us. It does seem out of the ordinary for Portland to get that much snow and the frequency of snow. The 100-degree heat we've seen every year for the past few years, but we don't necessarily see it on average," Bowen says. "There have been some extremes from the cold in the water to the heat in the summer. I think that's fair to say we've seen a number of weather events this year that we don't see very frequently."
