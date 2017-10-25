The University of Oregon men's basketball team advanced to the Final Four earlier this year carrying with it a player school officials knew was under investigation for rape.
A Sports Illustrated story published today lays out a case of what appears to be a determined effort by U of O officials to do nothing, even though police in Wyoming, where the alleged rape occurred, provided them with a 38-page police report that included witness statements and pictures of the alleged victim's injuries.
The story was written by Kenny Jacoby, a student journalist at the University of Oregon Daily Emerald, who has doggedly pursued wrongdoing by Duck athletes, including previous stories about criminal behavior by football players.
Comments