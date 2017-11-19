"Kongphan, who is thirty-two, stands out amid Twitch's largely sallow, nondescript streamer base," Clark writes. "Lithe and tattooed, with an impeccably spiked crest of black hair, he is a former model and actor who once had a part on 'The Young and the Restless.' After struggling to break through in Hollywood, Kongphan saw a friend streaming and decided to try it. He spent years building an audience, delivering pizzas on the side. 'I will never do it again, but I streamed once for sixty-three and a half hours straight.'"