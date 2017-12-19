The OHSU team was not the first to attempt embryonic genetic modification—there were three previous studies in China. But Mitalipov says the success and scale of his study were unprecedented. "It was done on quite a few embryos," Mitalipov tells WW. "We were able to successfully repair [the genome] in 50 to 60 percent of cases. In previous studies, this type of repair happens in 1 percent of cases."