The Portland Police Bureau plans to change its current policy that passes on to victims the cost of towing recovered stolen vehicles. That change follows a WW investigation ("Held for Ransom," WW, Dec. 20, 2017). But a deputy ombudsman in the City Auditor's Office advised the bureau that changing the policy could cost the city up to $600,000 annually in lost surcharges that are used to fund city programs. "The unfairness of forcing crime victims to pay for the return of their own stolen property is apparent," deputy ombudsman Tony Green said in a letter sent to PPB and the Portland Bureau of Transportation on Jan. 23. "One way to mitigate the fiscal impact would be to increase the existing $9 surcharge that funds the city's 'zombie RV' disposal program." PBOT negotiates the contracts with local tow companies and sets the city's fees, and the agency may need to alter its contracts to compensate for the lost revenue.