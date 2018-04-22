Over the past week, the story on the cover of WW has grabbed the national imagination:
Oregon grew too much weed.
The state database showed 1.1 million pounds of cannabis flower in February. That's more than state consumers smoke, vaped or swallowed on the legal market in all of 2017.
That's a basic supply-and-demand problem—and with a glut of product, the prices for legal weed have crashed. That's putting cannabis growers and retailers out of business.
WW staff writer Katie Shepherd, who co-wrote the story with cannabis reporter Matt Stangel, spoke to KATU-TV last week about why the surplus is bad for business—and how local experts would solve the problem.
