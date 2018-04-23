Last year, Smith spent $250 of county money on a campaign photo shoot. On that occasion and two others, Jimmy Brown, one of five chiefs of staff she’s had in the past four years, paid money back to the county. In one instance last July, Brown paid Smith’s $47.55 in arrears to the county when her check for a disallowed bar tab in Washington bounced. Smith says she accidentally wrote a check on an account she had closed out of concern about identify theft.