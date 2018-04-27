The Alder Street Food Cart Pod may be issued an eviction notice in the near future.
As The Oregonian first reported, new development plans filed with city officials outline the potential for a 33-story mixed-use building on Southwest Washington Street between 9th and 10th Avenues—or the larger half of the Alder Street Food Cart Pod.
Portland development and architecture blogger Iain MacKenzie first noted the plans for the building, which would include office, residential and hotel spaces.
The project would take advantage of amendments to the Central City 2035 plan, which would raise the maximum allowable height for new buildings in Portland.
According to the plans published on the developer Downtown Development Group's website. the building would be 325 feet tall and take up roughly 40,000 square feet of land.
Downtown Devolvement Group's co-president Greg Goodman owns the cart pod property, along with numerous downtown parking lots.
Last April, Goodman also filed paperwork for a 177-room, 11-story hotel on the smaller portion of the Alder Street Food Cart Pod between 10th and 11th Avenues.
It's unclear still if or when the development plans will come to fruition. Goodman was not immediately available for comment.
