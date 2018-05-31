The Portland Diamond Project is exploring a third site for a potential Major League Baseball stadium.
A spokeswoman for the Port of Portland confirmed to WW today that the Diamond Project has approached the port about Terminal Two, a little-used marine facility located at 3356 Northwest Front Ave., on the west bank of the Willamette River northwest of the Fremont Bridge.
"We've been approached by the Portland Diamond Project about T-2 and in reaction to that, we've been open to a conversation," port spokeswoman Melanie Mesaros tells WW.
Mesaros declined to answer questions about the terms of that conversation.
"We aren't able to get into further details because we're under a non-disclosure agreement," she says.
Portland Diamond Project spokesman John McIsaac was unavailable for comment.
The little-used 53-acre terminal does not serve the port's three main lines of marine business: grain, bulk minerals or vehicles.
The Diamond Project earlier made preliminary bids for industrial property in Northwest Portland owned by ESCO Corp., a metal foundary and for the Portland Public Schools headquarters in North Portland. (The group was also reportedly interested in another riverside facility, Terminal One, which was owned by the city of Portland, rather than the port, and sold to Lithia Motors last year.)
Comments