Two Organizations Get New Leadership After Uneasy Transitions: The nonprofit Black Parent Initiative has been without a permanent CEO since February, when the board fired founder Charles McGee after WW revealed allegations of sexual assault against him. On Aug. 6, the nonprofit's board announced the hiring of Tara Cooper as CEO. Cooper previously served as director of equity, diversity and inclusion at the Graduate School of Education at Portland State University. Meanwhile, Alejandro Queral will officially become executive director of the left-leaning public policy group Oregon Center for Public Policy on Aug. 30. Former state lawmaker Jefferson Smith was originally offered the job replacing founder Chuck Sheketoff last October. But Smith resigned before he started, when 20 left-wing leaders criticized the decision, citing WW's reporting during his 2012 run for Portland mayor that Smith punched a woman in college.