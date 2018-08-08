"Our community in Portland and Vancouver has been plagued recently. Minority communities feel like there is no one here to help them. [Patriot Prayer is] looking for a Sunday or Monday headline that says they're victims, which is false, or that it was all about freedom of speech. Well, we've set up a table; this is their opportunity to be heard. If you walk away from this opportunity, clearly you didn't want to speak—you just wanted to be seen."