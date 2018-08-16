Let's keep this short: The president of the United States is lying when he calls the press your enemy.
That's not unusual for President Donald Trump. He lies a lot. But it's unusually dangerous.
Today, WW is joining newsrooms across the country to repudiate President Donald Trump's attacks on a free press as an "enemy of the people."
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution today that "reaffirms the vital and indispensable role that the free press serves" and "condemns the attacks on the institution of the free press."
They're right: Efforts to vilify the press are a first step toward totalitarianism, as James Risen—who defied then-President Barack Obama on government whistleblowing—reminds us in a must-read editorial today.
WW's commitment to independent, enterprising and investigative journalism remains the same no matter who is president. When the occupant of the White House makes work more dangerous for our colleagues—as he has repeatedly done—we condemn that and pledge to redouble our efforts to hold the powerful accountable.
The Boston Globe launched the effort for newspapers to stand in unison with editorials condemning the president's vilification of the press. "Our words will differ," says Globe deputy editorial page editor Marjorie Pritchard. "But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming."
Our words are few and pointed: Attacks on a vigilant and independent press have no place in the White House.
When the president employs them, he's trying to curtail an informed democracy—to make you ignorant and servile.
Don't feel sorry for us in the media. It's you who Trump fears. He owes you an apology.
