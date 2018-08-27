A New York Times article, for example, calls the late Senator "a proud naval aviator who climbed from depths of despair as a prisoner of war in Vietnam to pinnacles of power as a Republican congressman and senator from Arizona and a two-time contender for the presidency." It describes how an ill McCain cast a dramatic thumbs-down vote for Obamacare repeal on the Senate floor last July, and before that, in 1967, survived being a prisoner of war for two years in Vietnam.