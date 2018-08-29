The analogy is often that you are loading the dice—so you are more likely to roll an extreme event than you were before. You have a weather pattern that is giving you a week of 87 or 88 degrees in Portland. Well, now we might see that 88-degree stretch creep up to 90 or 91 degrees. In some sense, I find it more unnerving that we had a lot of days that were moderately hot, instead of these 105, 108 [degree days]—because that tells me patterns that typically would have been warm in the past are now hot.