Terry Bean Donates in Portland Election: Real estate investor and gay rights leader Terry Bean is once again spending money on local politics. Bean, co-founder of the Human Rights Campaign, was a big national fundraiser for Democratic politicians before his 2015 indictment in Lane County on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy. Bean offered the alleged victim a $225,000 settlement prior to trial, and when the young man refused to testify, the case was dismissed. Records show that over the past month, Bean has given $3,367 to City Council candidate Jo Ann Hardesty. That's the largest Oregon contribution Bean has made since his legal troubles began and among Hardesty's largest contributions. "Terry Bean and I met in the early '90s, when I stood in solidarity with our LGBT community, which was under attack," Hardesty says. "[And] I'm a longtime advocate of 'ban the box' and allowing every community member an opportunity to make amends and re-engage in their communities. For Terry Bean, that means politics."