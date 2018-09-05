Terry Bean, a co-founder of the Human Rights Campaign, was a big national fundraiser for Democratic politicians before his 2015 indictment in Lane County on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.
Bean offered the alleged victim a $225,000 settlement prior to trial, and when the young man refused to testify, the case was dismissed.
Records show that over the past month, Bean has given $3,367 to City Council candidate Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty faces Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith in a run-off for the seat being vacated by City Commissioner Dan Saltzman.
Bean's contribution to Hardesty is the largest contribution to an Oregon candidate Bean has made since his legal troubles began and among Hardesty's largest contributions.
Hardesty and Bean have known each other for a long time.
"Terry Bean and I met in the early '90s when I stood in solidarity with our LGBT community which was under attack against statewide ballot initiatives," Hardesty said in a statement. "Since then, we have been longtime admirers of each other's courageous political stances, including his early support of President Barack Obama. On a personal note, I'm a long time advocate of ban the box and allowing every community member an opportunity to make amends and re-engage in their communities, for Terry Bean that means politics."
