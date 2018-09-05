Last week, we wrote about Portland's hotel-building spree ("Making Rooms," WW, Aug. 29, 2018). Currently, the city's hotel rooms are only 69 percent occupied. Regardless, a 14-story, 600-room, $244 million Hyatt Regency is in development near the Oregon Convention Center. If conventiongoers fail to fill the new Hyatt, taxpayers could be on the hook for the building's repayment. Here's what readers had to say.