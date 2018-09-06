Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad campaign has sparked a wave of internet parodies and memes. But only one man used his own mug shot.
Ryan Bundy posted an image of his 2016 Multnomah County Jail mug shot photoshopped to mimic the Kaepernick campaign to his Ryan Bundy for Nevada Governor Facebook page yesterday. Like the Nike print ad, it's black and white and features the phrase "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
Bundy, along with his brothers, was arrested for his role in the 2016 armed occupation of the Malhuer National Wildlife Refuge in Southeast Oregon, then transferred to Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He spent nearly two years in jail, and was allegedly shot in the shoulder in a controversial standoff between FBI agents and Robert Finicum near the end of the occupation.
Bundy was acquitted by a federal grand jury a week before the November 2016 election. Criminal charges against him from another, earlier Nevada standoff were thrown out by a judge in January.
Today's social media post was first spotted by freelance reporter Leah Sottile.
Nike, the Beaverton-based athletics company, plans to debut its new Kaepernick ad during the Thursday night National Football League Season opener.
Comments