"The company is adopting [a uniform policy] that represents our long-standing commitment to creating a universally welcoming and inclusive environment for our customers and employees alike," Graham says. "It is a policy that is common in public-facing businesses and is in alignment with our mission: Serve With Love. It will become effective Thursday, September 13, 2018. We respect our employees' right to express their own opinions and we encourage them to stay active and engaged in forums outside the workplace."