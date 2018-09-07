The Oregonian reported today that Therese Bottomly has been named the paper's permanent editor.
She held the role on an interim basis after former Editor Mark Katches left the paper last month to become editor at the Tampa Bay Times.
Bottomly, 57, is a lifer at the paper, having worked there since graduating from the University of Oregon in 1983. Unlike recent top editors at the paper, Bottomly is an Oregon native and well-connected in the community: Her sister, Leslie, is a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge and her brother, Bernie, is the director of public affairs at TriMet.
"I have a passion for local journalism and, as a Portland native, I am well aware of the important role The Oregonian/OregonLive has in our community," she told her paper in an interview. "I am grateful to work with the tremendously talented journalists here."
