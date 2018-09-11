U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), who is eyeing a presidential run, announced Tuesday that he'll back a list of women candidates, many of whom are running for seats currently held by Republicans.
His political action committee, Blue Wave Project, has raised about $300,000, the news site Politico reported. "Each candidate Merkley is supporting will receive at least $2,500," Politico says.
The list of endorsement includes candidates in states that hold primaries early in the 2020 election cycle, which suggests Merkley is looking to bolster his own possible run.
The congressional candidates he backed are Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer in Iowa; Susie Lee in Nevada; Sharice Davids in Kansas; Katie Hill in California; Kim Schrier in Washington; and Lauren Underwood in Illinois.
The PAC will also support Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.
"Senator Merkley believes that this is one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history and he is devoting himself entirely to helping to drive a blue wave this November,"Blue Wave Project spokesman Ray Zaccaro told Politico.
But Merkley dropped a tantalizing hint today that he's close to making a major announcement.
UPDATE, 6:54 pm: Merkley's revelation this evening is not related to his presidential bid—at least, not directly. He revealed documents that allegedly show the Trump Administration directed money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, shortly before hurricane season.
