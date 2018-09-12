So, I take strong exception to the paid advertisement Sept. 5 disparaging the 42 employees and more than 470 volunteers at Animal Services. Every day, these animal lovers strive to provide shelter, health care, socialization assessments, owner reunification, and abuse investigations for pets. We acknowledge some animals have not always received the ideal level of daily exercise or enrichment (an area we continually seek to improve). But all animals are well-fed and provided with veterinary services and clean, comfortable housing.