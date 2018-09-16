A whistleblower lawsuit against former Multnomah County Sheriff Dan Staton can proceed, a Multnomah County judge pro-tem ruled last week.
At issue is a complaint from former Sheriff's Office Lt. Brent Ritchie, who alleges that Staton retaliated against him and prematurely ended his career in 2015.
In his complaint, Ritchie, who was Staton's executive assistant, says that soon after he told Staton in August 2015 about a potentially audit of the use of force in the county's jails, Staton retaliated against him.
"[Ritchie] was moved from the Multnomah County Building to the Hansen Building in East Portland," the complaint from Ritchie's attorney, Sean Riddell, says. "Plaintiff was stripped of his job duties and most responsibilities. Sheriff Staton immediately ostracized plaintiff, stripped plaintiff of his position as the Sheriff's liaison with the County Commissioners, and the Budget Office. Sheriff Staton also directed plaintiff to not speak with any County Commissioners or their staffs."
Staton retired under pressure in August 2016, after months of bad news reported by WW that that included a tort claim notice from his top assistant, the buried use-of-force audit and Staton's being forced to give up a souped-up Dodge Charger he'd obtained in violation of county rules.
After Staton announced he was leaving, the county conducted an investigation of his tenure. The results were damning, finding that Staton often threatened subordinates and was frequently untruthful. Staton contested those findings.
Last week's ruling from Multnomah County Judge pro-tem Jon Monson that Ritchie's lawsuit against the county could proceed places the county in a strange spot. MCSO and the county board of commissioners are now in the position of having to defend the former sheriff, despite the results of their investigation.
Spokespersons for MCSCO and the county declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.
Comments