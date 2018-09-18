Last month, when Amanda La Bell entered the race for House District 54 , she offered a potential solution for Democrats' suddenly endangered desire to increase their dominance of the Oregon Legislature.
Earlier in the summer, Democrats had withdrawn support for the Democratic nominee in House District 54, Dr. Nathan Boddie, when allegations of sexual harassment emerged.
So when La Bell, who manages a law office in Bend, signed on to run as a Working Families Party candidate, Democratic Party leaders including U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and Gov. Kate Brown shifted their support from Boddie to La Bell. But they apparently didn't vet her, either.
WW has learned that La Bell, 41, has a history of financial problems, a legal scrape in Florida, and apparently made a false statement in the Voters Pamphlet (potentially a class C felony).
"It certainly begs the question of whether Democrats did their homework," says Preston Mann, a spokesman for the House Republican campaign committee. "And it reeks of desperation."
Getting a three-fifths majority in the House, or a so-called "super-majority," is the holy grail for Democrats. That's because Oregon law requires a three-fifths vote of both chambers to pass new taxes, and all new tax measures must start in the House.
The House Democrats currently hold a 35 to 25 advantage over Republicans, which means if they pick up just one seat currently held by the GOP, they will have a super-majority in 2019 for the first time in a decade. (Democrats also need just one seat in the Senate to hold a super-majority there.)
Republicans, on the other hand, are desperate to block the super-majority. They've even set up a new political action committee, the No Supermajorities PAC, and seeded it with $450,000.
Of all the seats up for grabs in November, the District 54 seat currently held by state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) is by far Democrats' best chance at gaining a super majority. (Buehler is running for governor.) Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 6,000 voters in Buehler's district, about an 11-percentage point advantage.
Earlier this summer, disaster struck Boddie's campaign for the house seat.
Late June, as WW first reported, the House Dems abandoned Boddie because of prior allegations of sexual harassment and a homophobic slur. Boddie denied any wrongdoing.
As allegations grew more specific over the summer, public employee unions and environmental groups also called on Boddie to leave the race.
When he refused to do so, the Working Families Party recruited La Bell, who is a registered Democrat, to enter the race on the Working Families ticket because the party had not previously nominated a candidate in Buehler's district.
Aaron Fiedler, a spokesman for the House Democrats, says the caucus campaign committee is not involved in La Bell's candidacy. But a list of endorsements shows that the Democratic Party establishment is fully behind her.
La Bell entered the race with the endorsements of three of the state's most influential Democrats: Merkley, Brown and the person whom political consultants say is the state's most beloved politician, former Gov. Barbara Roberts.
La Bell, who moved to Bend in 2017 from Texas, acknowledges she had not met any of those three prior to getting their endorsements. "I think they like my profile," she says.
It is unclear whether anybody in the Democratic or Working Families parties vetted La Bell, however.
Public records show that in 2009, she faced a felony theft charge in Florida. (The car dealer dropped charges against her on the eve of trial.) In 2011, when she lived Tennessee, records show La Bell and her husband were sued by a health club over an unpaid $8,000 debt.
La Bell says the felony arrest was the fault of the man she then lived with. She didn't remember the incident in Tennessee.
"I've struggled financially and been through some unpleasant situations," La Bell says. "When the recession hit, I was making six figures one week and out of work the next."
"Given that legislators' only constitutionally required job is to balance a multi-billion dollar budget, having competence in financial matters is of great benefit," says former Legislative Counsel Greg Chaimov. "Coming to the legislature with a strong ethical background and good judgement is also important."
Voters will decide whether LaBell's arrest matters. But in describing herself to them, she may have committed a felony.
On her voter's pamphlet statement, under "educational background," La Bell wrote "BA, Valdosta State [Ga.] University."
But when WW contacted Valdosta State, the registrar's office reported she'd attended just one semester and did not graduate. (Her name was then Amanda Delk).
La Bell declined to answer WW's questions about the discrepancy on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the Bend Bulletin first reported Delk's false claim. She told the Bulletin her claim of having earned a degree was "inadvertent," and made in haste, however her bio on the website of the Bend law firm where she works includes the same claim.
The secretary of state's elections guide says that making a false statement in a voter's guide "is a violation of Oregon Election Law and the candidate may be convicted of a Class C Felony."
Mann, the GOP spokesman, says Democrats dropped the ball in their zeal to secure a super-majority.
"To me," he says, "it's symbolic of a level of blind partisanship that is unhealthy for our state."
Updated at 12:01 pm: The House Republicans have filed an elections complaint against La Bell.
Comments