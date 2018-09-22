Add this to the list of things millennials are killing: marriage.
To be fair, there are a lot of things millennials can boast about—avocado toast, killing the napkin industry, likely working forever and never retiring—but being a young spouse just isn't typically one.
According to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, 60 percent of all homeowners in Oregon are married couples, and Oregonians are forgoing marriage more often, or getting married at an older age, than ever before.
"We are seeing the median age rise at which Americans and Oregonians first get married," state economist Josh Lehner writes. "The latest Census data show that here in Oregon this age reached 30 years old for men and 27.8 years old for women in 2017."
On top of that, Lehner notes, "The number of single, never married Oregonians is rising across all age groups."
In the '60s, the median age of first marriage in Oregon was around 20. Today the number of 20-to-29 year olds who have never been married is as high as it's ever been.
But those Oregon couples who do enter wedded bliss, the new state data show, are more likely to purchase a home than they used to be.
"At least when compared to a generation or two ago, there is a longer time period from when one leaves the nest and when one settles down, gets married, buys a house, has kids and so forth," says Lehner. "There will also be a larger share of Oregonians moving forward who chose to do none, or just some of these things as well."
Comments