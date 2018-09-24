Gov. Kate Brown disclosed more than $1.5 million in new contributions over the past few days, bringing her fundraising total to just over $10 million since Jan. 1, 2017.
Brown, the Democratic incumbent running for re-election against the GOP nominee, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), reported checks of $250,000 from the Democratic Governors' Association and from Everytown for Gun Safety, a group funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Brown also disclosed two $25,000 checks from Nike, bringing the Beaverton sportswear company's total giving to her his year to $85,000—generous but far less than the $1.5 million Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight has given Buehler.
Brown is on pace to break the all-time fundraising record for an Oregon governor's race set by Republican Chris Dudley in 2010. Dudley raised just under $10.5 million in his battle with Democrat John Kitzhaber, who raised $7.5 million. Kitzhaber won that race by 22,000 votes.
