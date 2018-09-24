The Oregon Lottery mobile app is now live on the Apple Store and is set to launch in the Google Play Store in early November.
As WW previously reported, the move to a mobile app is intended to appeal to a younger user base of Oregonians, who show far less interest in Lottery products than older generations. Currently, the fastest growing group of Lottery players are over 65 years old.
Through the new app, users will be able to verify wins and losses for scratch-its, draw games and Keno. For the lucky few that scan a winning ticket, the Lottery says the app will feature "built-in excitement" for an "enhanced experience."
In presentation materials, the Lottery also noted the app includes "mitigation of buyer's remorse in the form of the good things lottery dollars do for their area of the state displayed via geo-targeting for a non-winning ticket."
The app also features "responsible gaming tools" to facilitate "responsible" and "sustainable" user-base growth. There is a set of tips on responsible play and best practices available, a budgeting and timer tool, and a cost-of-play calculator to show the potential long term financial effects of regular playing.
Users can also use the app to find their nearest lottery retailer, and will be be notified of the nearest retailer to claim their prize in the case of a winning ticket.
Users can expect to see region-specific Lottery advertising.
The Oregon Lottery Commission green-lit plans for the app and mobile sports betting earlier this year. The Lottery also hopes to offer virtual online sports and sports betting in future, although there is no timetable for that yet.
