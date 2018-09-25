Protests have been sparking across the nation against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, after two accusers, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, published accounts of alleged sexual assault.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown yesterday joined those protesters in a walk-out.
"At 10 am today, I'm proud to walk out and stand up in support of Dr. Blasey Ford," Brown said in a statement. "I believe Dr. Ford and all survivors must be heard. I've urged the Senate to respect the rights of survivors, and I stand today in support of survivors all over Oregon and the United States. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you are not alone. I stand with you. We stand with you. We see you. We believe you."
Other demonstrations yesterday, the New York Times reports, occurred at New York City Hall, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington and in Senate offices, among other places.
At Kavanaugh's alma mater, Yale Law School, sit-ins were also staged and classes were canceled as black clothing-clad students demanded an investigation of Ford's and Ramirez's allegations.
Ramirez alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a Yale dorm party during their freshman year of college, 1983. Dr. Blasey says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the '80s.
Both women will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
