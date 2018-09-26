Oregon has a high rate of suicide (16th in the nation) and widespread gun ownership. What is the relationship between suicide and the availability of guns? What we know when you make it harder for people to kill themselves, that drastically reduces the suicide rates. In China, when they put the poison farmer used to kill themselves in lock boxes that reduced the rate. When they put barriers on bridges, that's effective too. It's the same with firearms, you can reduce the suicide rate with gun locks, storage safes and other mechanisms.