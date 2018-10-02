Rosemary Colliver

General counsel, Laika

"This seriously can't be happening. This really cannot be happening. I can't believe [Sen. Chuck] Grassley, the vitriol, and just the behavior. Leading up to it, the whole discussion was Anita Hill and 1991, and 'OK, I think we really messed that up and maybe we're going to do it a little different this time.' And it's like, no, it may have actually been worse."