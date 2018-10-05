In a speech on the Senate floor today, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) channeled the outrage many of his fellow Democrats are feeling about the process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
"This deeply misguided vote to move forward on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination has taken the Senate one step closer to a moment that will cause enormous pain for millions and millions of Americans—particularly women and survivors of assault," Wyden said.
"Some might say that the Senate is rolling the clock back on women by confirming Kavanaugh. After seeing what's happened to the women who've spoken up, and talking to women in Oregon, I question how much the clock ever ticked forward."
Wyden decried Senate Republicans' victim-blaming and commented on Kavanaugh's petulant behavior in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, highlighting his asking U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar whether she'd ever blacked out from drinking.
"Imagine if a female nominee defensively snapped at a male senator about his drinking habits," Wyden said. "That would be ballgame, then and there."
The Senate narrowly voted to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination this morning by a 51-49 margin, with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) voting with Democrats to continue debate.
The full Senate is scheduled to take a final vote on Kavanaugh tomorrow.
