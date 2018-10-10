With the spooky season officially upon us, the likelihood of finding yourself inebriated while in costume increases.
In an effort to keep tipsy trick-or-treaters off the road, the city is partnering with local taxi and ride-hailing companies to offer Portlanders discounted rides home.
Portland Bureau of Transportation's Safe Ride Home program offers Halloween transit discounts of up to $20 off a taxi ride and $5 off Lyft and Uber rides citywide.
The program—which was launched this year on New Year's—is part of the city's Vision Zero campaign to reduce traffic deaths in Portland and is a partnership between the city, transit companies, the police bureau and local bar owners.
To take advantage of the deals, Portlanders should pick up a coupon at participating establishments.
Because whether you decide to don bunny ears, go full-gore ex-wife or forego dressing up altogether, drinking and driving is never an attractive look.
Comments