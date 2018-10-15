Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen has died at age 65.
Allen, a Seattle native, made his $20 billion fortune when he co-founded Microsoft with his high school friend, Bill Gates.
After an early brush with cancer, Allen left Microsoft to pursue a wide variety of interests, including the Trail Blazers, the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, searching for shipwrecks and exploring outer space.
Allen recently announced he was fighting non-Hodgkins lymphoma, his third battle with cancer. There was no indication at that time his condition was immediately life-threatening, so today's news comes as a surprise to most observers.
