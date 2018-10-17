Oregon's high school graduation rate is nearly the worst in the country. Our foster care and mental health systems remain deeply troubled. The governor has been largely AWOL on the state's housing crisis. And Brown has mostly ignored a $22 billion unfunded public pension liability; many think that's because she fears crossing the public employee unions who funded her rise to power. The liability of the Public Employee Retirement System is a big reason Oregon's school year is among the nation's shortest and local districts are still laying off teachers, even with a 22 percent increase in the K-12 education budget over the past four years.