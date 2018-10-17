A veteran of two terms on the Hillsboro School Board, she serves on the House Education Committee, where she brings perspective from one of the state's best-run and most diverse school districts. Her accomplishments are modest: She passed a bill that collects interest from some unclaimed savings bonds for the common school fund and another that is aimed at streamlining the process for high school students to get college credit for some courses. But she's shown a lot of courage for a freshman, opposing a priority bill for one of the state's most powerful interest groups, the Oregon Education Association. Sollman was one of just four House Democrats who voted against a bill that would have allowed teachers unions to include class size in collective bargaining.