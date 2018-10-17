Bonamici, 64, was first elected to Congress in 2011, after years in the Oregon Legislature. In the past six years, she has earned a reputation as a steady, if unexceptional, representative who has struggled in the past to point to concrete successes. But the election of President Trump seems to have energized Bonamici, who has thrown her support behind "Medicare for All," the single-payer health care plan trumpeted by the Democratic Party's left wing. She's determined to make college more affordable by expanding Pell grants and bolstering income-based repayment and loan forgiveness programs. And she's aiming to improve infrastructure, especially roads and bridges, across Oregon—not just in her district, which covers Clatsop, Columbia, Washington and Yamhill counties.