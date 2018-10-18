As voters get ready to open their ballots, the GOP candidate for governor, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) is depositing some big checks.
New filings with the state show that Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight has given Buehler another $1 million this week, bringing Knight's direct contributions to Buehler to $2.5 million since the governor's race began.
(The new contribution is separate from a $1 million contribution Knight gave to the RGA in August. As WW reported earlier this week, that contribution was followed by the RGA giving Buehler $925,000. The RGA says there was no connection between Knight's contribution to them and their subsequent contribution to Buehler.)
Buehler has now raised $13.4 million since Jan. 1, 2017 and has $2.9 million on hand. Gov. Kate Brown, the Democratic incumbent, has raised $12.1 million and has $3.3 million on hand as the candidates prepare for the Nov. 6 general election.
