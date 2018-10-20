The money keeps raining in to state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend)'s campaign for governor.
After disclosing a $1 million check from Nike co-founder Phil Knight earlier this week, Buehler disclosed another $1 million check from the Republican Governors Association late Friday night.
As WW reported earlier, recent filings by the RGA show that Knight gave the organization $1 million in August and the RGA then parceled out $925,000 to Buehler in subsequent weeks. An RGA spokesman said the group did not funnel Knight's contribution to Buehler.
Buehler has now raised $14.7 million since Jan. 1, 2017 and has $3.9 million on hand.
Incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, also reported an infusion of national money yesterday—$250,000 from the Democratic Governors Association.
Brown has now raised $12.7 million and has $3.6 million on hand.
Ballots are now in most Oregon voters' hands for the Nov. 6 general election.
