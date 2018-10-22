"This would be a crustal earthquake as opposed to the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake Portland has been bracing for," PSU's assistant professor of geology, Ashley Streig, says. "Subduction zone quakes are deeper below the surface, they last longer—as long as seven minutes—but they are lower in amplitude. The kind of quake we would get from Mt. Hood would be shorter—20 seconds to less than a minute—and would be strong enough to knock you off your feet."