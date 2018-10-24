In Portland, there's a lot of debate about opening Wapato jail for the homeless. What do you think?

That would go 180 degrees in the wrong direction and be contrary to where we've been going for years. It will resegregate people. Just look at Unity [Center for Behavioral Health] and at the problems they have creating one place for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Yet you could take people off the street and send them off to the bayous of North Portland and somehow that would be great? It will be underfunded and overcrowded and suck resources until it fails.