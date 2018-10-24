Oregon Eyeing Tax Hikes on Beer and Smokes: A draft budget submitted by the Oregon Health Authority contains two big tax increases: a $2-a-pack hike in the cigarette tax, which now stands at $1.33. That would raise nearly $300 million in the 2019-21 budget cycle. The other proposal—a 10 percent hike in the retail price of beer, wine and cider—would raise even more, nearly $500 million. Historically, both the tobacco and alcohol lobbies have been extremely effective in blocking tax increases, but the OHA wants to accomplish two important goals. First, the agency faces an $830 million funding shortfall for the Oregon Health Plan, the state's Medicaid program. Second, the agency wants Oregonians to smoke and drink less, which higher prices would achieve. Gov. Kate Brown, who oversees the OHA and is running for re-election, has been vague about her plans for new taxes if she defeats GOP challenger Knute Buehler. OHA spokesman Robb Cowie says the proposed tax hikes are "conceptual" and have not been vetted by Brown's team.