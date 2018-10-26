"Knute's position has not shifted," Wroblewski says. "His position has been 1) we need to keep growing the economy, 2) we need to get our costs under control and 3) then we can talk about revenue reform, starting with smoothing out our revenue spikes through designating the kicker to the Rainy Day fund until it is adequately funded. In the past, he has opposed diverting the kicker from taxpayers toward unchecked spending and special projects for Salem politicians. In the interview, he is reaffirming his support for making a thoughtful change to the kicker that dedicates the amount specifically to the Rainy Day fund until it is adequately funded to prevent catastrophic cuts in the case of a recession. Once we have adequate reserves, the kicker goes back to the taxpayer."