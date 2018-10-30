It's just kind of overwhelming. We're trying to figure out what our next best move is. Some would say Trump is using this to rally his conservative fundamentalist base for the elections. On the other hand, it doesn't feel good to us in the trans community when somebody says, "Oh, this is just a distraction." Because this isn't a distraction. This is our lives at stake. If I lost access—and I'm sure I'm not just speaking for myself—in terms of health care and mental health support, I don't know that I would be a very functioning human being.