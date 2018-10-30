Callahan is unhappy that incumbent Judge Ben Souede, 41, was appointed last year by his then-boss, Gov. Kate Brown. As Brown's general counsel who oversaw her judicial appointments, that could look hinky if Souede weren't such a high-flyer. A Harvard law grad, he clerked for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and served as an aide to then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) before practicing as a civil litigator and white-collar criminal lawyer in Portland for eight years. He's earned a reputation as bright, honest and hard-working. Thirty-five of his 37 Multnomah County colleagues have endorsed him, as have all of Oregon's Supreme Court justices. And although Callahan's practiced law much longer, 79 percent of lawyers the nearly 900 lawyers who filled out the state bar's preference poll picked Souede. Voters should do the same.