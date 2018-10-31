A demonstration outside the Multnomah County Courthouse was threatened today by the driver of a blue Chevrolet truck, who drove through the crowd and struck a protester.
The crowd is gathered in front of the courthouse today to protest a grand jury verdict that declined to indict Portland police officers involved in the shooting and killing of 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons.
"Officers learned the demonstrators were family and friends of Patrick Kimmons," today's PPB statement reads. "While officers continued to communicate with the crowd and direct them to the sidewalk, the driver of a dark blue Chevrolet 2500 pick-up traveled north on Southwest 4th Avenue into the crowd of people and struck a protester."
Police identified the driver of the truck—who was quickly stopped and "taken into custody without incident"—as 55-year-old Mark Dickerson.
Dickerson is being held on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
PPB says its mission today was to "move people off the street without the use of force."
"During today's event," the bureau notes, "officers recognized that demonstrators were distraught about the loss of a loved one and the officers attempted to provide direction to the protesters without inflaming the situation."
Mayor Ted Wheeler made similar remarks.
KGW reports that, after over four hours of protesting in the street in front of the courthouse, the group has moved to the steps in front of City Hall.
