The key to the surge in CCAs over the past few years in California is the rise of merchant developers: companies that build large wind and solar plants, hoping to sell their power at a profit. Such companies have injected a new level of competition and choice into the utility industry.

"What customers have told utilities in California is, 'We don't want your energy because we can buy it cheaper and greener,'" says Hickenbottom.

When a given area—say, the city of San Diego—decides to form a CCA, customers are automatically included, unless they affirmatively choose to opt out.